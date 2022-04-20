"It's a perfect all-around solution compatible with multiple software. Having worked in other organizations and used multiple PLM/PDM packages, Upchain seems to cover most bases and can be adapted to different business models and processes or used out of the box. It's super easy to set up part numbering rules and a number of business procedures from design to purchasing. The software provides project, product, design, procurement, and supplier management platforms all in one."



- Oleksandr D., Tenant Administrator