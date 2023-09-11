Rewind: Digital Factory 2023

Hundreds of global business leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and innovators converged in Boston to exchange their ideas on manufacturing resiliency. Keep the conversation going here.

Revisit your favorite sessions

The future of design & make

With countless manufacturing tools available for digitalization, how do you know which ones will impact your business for the better? Autodesk CEO Andrew Anagnost shares what to look for. 

 

Plan, build, and operate your digital factory

Experts in all stages of digital transformation will discuss the best ways for companies to digitize their production process, from automation and robotics to IoT.

 

How next gen design strategies enable smarter manufacturing

New design tools like AI, generative design, simulation, digital threads and rapid prototyping erase constraints and open up new production possibilities, but what are the true opportunities and threats?

 

Prepare for what's next

Get insights from industry leaders on how digital transformation is driving business resilience, sustainability, and talent management in our annual State of Design & Make report.

Solutions

Respond to changing markets with an agile, flexible factory

Digitalization is enabling manufacturers to usher their factories into a new era of individualization, functionality, and sustainability. Explore the technology and methodology that are making it possible.

Take control of your production processes

Spreadsheets and paper travelers can only do so much. Digital manufacturing tools provide analytical insights for efficient resource planning while supporting you with quick, accurate, and real-time tracking and traceability.

See new possibilities in your development process

In the race to bring successful products to market, efficiency is essential. Efficiency that comes from improved collaboration workflows, streamlined design and engineering processes, and approaches to data that unlock continuous value. See how manufacturing leaders are responding to the challenges by extracting that efficiency, igniting innovation, and future-proofing growth. 

AutoCAD

2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations, and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile, and seven specialized toolsets.

Inventor

Professional-grade product design and engineering tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, visualization, and documentation.

Factory Design Utilities

Conceptualize, plan, and validate manufacturing facilities

Autodesk Construction Cloud

Autodesk Construction Cloud connects workflows, teams and data at every stage of construction to reduce risk, maximize efficiency, and increase profits.

Fusion Operations

Manage your production, reduce downtime, and minimize waste, from any device.

Partners

Autodesk Fusion 360 and Formlabs have teamed up to streamline the design-to-manufacture workflow.

Together we bring the power of simulation to product designers, creating greater depth and breadth in an industry that needs to be able to design and make things differently.

Autodesk and AWS

Autodesk works with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide a portfolio of applications on a flexible, secure, and scalable cloud-computing solution.

Autodesk and Xometry

With the Xometry add-in for Fusion 360, you’ll be able to save time on ordering customer parts, get instant pricing and lead times, and get instant manufacturability feedback.

