Autodesk Subscription Request for Fab Labs
If you are a qualified and registered Fab Lab with the Fab Foundation you are eligible to apply to receive free licenses with a subscription to Autodesk software. We will verify you are registered by comparing your information against the list of Fab Labs here: https://www.fablabs.io/labs
To apply, fill in the form below. An Autodesk representative will follow-up typically within ten business days.
Thank you for applying. An Autodesk representative will follow-up typically within ten business days.