Creating new opportunities for sustainable projects

Accounting for nearly 38% of global greenhouse gas emissions, the architecture, engineering, and construction industry faces increasing pressure to reduce its environmental impact.

Preventing canal flooding with a digital twin

A Scottish smart canal becomes the first of its kind in Europe to use a digital twin for service water management, saving up to 500 tons of carbon per year.

Inspiring stories of sustainability

Explore sustainable outcomes in AEC

New research from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services uncovers how AEC leaders are using advanced technologies such as generative design and digital twins to meet their sustainability goals.