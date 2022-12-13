How to buy
A Scottish smart canal becomes the first of its kind in Europe to use a digital twin for service water management, saving up to 500 tons of carbon per year.
– David Hondula, assistant professor at ASU and director of the Office of Heat Response and Mitigation for the city of Phoenix
– Fabian Evers, Function Lead for Generative Design, STRABAG
New research from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services uncovers how AEC leaders are using advanced technologies such as generative design and digital twins to meet their sustainability goals.