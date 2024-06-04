Autodesk at SIGGRAPH 2024

July 30 - 31 | Colorado Convention Center | Room 401

Featuring special guests from Dexter Studios, Rising Sun Pictures, Rodeo FX, and Wētā FX, the Autodesk Vision Series at SIGGRAPH 2024 will delve into the latest AI advances augmenting creativity at studios, how open, connected workflows are the industry’s path forward, and the making of this year’s biggest blockbusters.



Check out the full schedule and register for the Vision Series!

