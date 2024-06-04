Autodesk at SIGGRAPH 2024

How to buy
July 30 - 31 | Colorado Convention Center | Room 401
Featuring special guests from Dexter Studios, Rising Sun Pictures, Rodeo FX, and Wētā FX, the Autodesk Vision Series at SIGGRAPH 2024 will delve into the latest AI advances augmenting creativity at studios, how open, connected workflows are the industry’s path forward, and the making of this year’s biggest blockbusters.
July 30 - August 1 | Colorado Convention Center | Booth 409
Don't miss the chance to meet with our experts to get your burning questions answered and see live demos of our solutions in action - including the latest AI-powered workflows and Autodesk industry cloud, Flow.
July 28 - 29 | Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center
Join us at Open Source Days, the leading event hosted by the Academy Software Foundation (ASWF) dedicated to open source software for VFX, animation, and digital content creation.
Don’t miss “NanoColor - Light, Compact, OCIO-Based Color Management” featuring Autodesk’s Doug Walker, along with other presenters from OCIO, USD, and MaterialX.
We’re excited to participate in several SIGGRAPH Birds of a Feather (BOFs) focused on the most prominent industry topics of yesterday, today, and tomorrow. These are informational discussions of shared interests, goals, technologies, environments, and/or backgrounds. Check them out:
Explore the latest research insights and trends from Autodesk Research team - from sessions in the Vision Series, to technical papers and beyond!
Come experience a demo of Project Reframe, an animation tool that allows users to record their body movements, facial expressions, and hand gestures in VR at the Immersive Theater #354.
Additionally, it features an intuitive VR-based editing interface, making it straightforward for both beginners and professionals to edit their animations.
BrepGen: A B-rep Generative Diffusion Model With Structured Latent Geometry
FluidsFormer: A Transformer-Based Approach for Continuous Fluid Interpolation
Craft cinematic magic with industry-trusted VFX tools that connect your workflows and seamlessly integrate into your pipeline.
The Autodesk Vision Series is a two-day event featuring presentations and panels on the future of animation, VFX, game development, and on-set production straight from the minds of artists, technologists and industry thought leaders.
Explore studio-driven talks on creative workflows, get a behind-the-scenes look at the year’s biggest titles and projects, and learn about the latest industry trends and Autodesk’s vision for the future.
SIGGRAPH is the premier conference on computer graphics and interactive techniques organized by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM).
SIGGRAPH 2024 is being held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. Attendees can also get virtual access here: HERE.
Educators, students, industry leaders, and more! SIGGRAPH is geared towards those involved within the following interest areas:
