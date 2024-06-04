July 28 - August 1 | Colorado Convention Center, DENVER

Autodesk at SIGGRAPH 2024

Welcoming all worldbuilders and trailblazers. From advances in AI to new ways of collaborating across teams, join us as we explore the latest innovations shaping how entertainment is made today.

Image courtesy of Shangyu Wang

Image courtesy of André Gustavo Antunes
Image courtesy of André Gustavo Antunes

Autodesk Vision Series

July 30 - 31  | Colorado Convention Center | Room 401

Featuring special guests from Dexter Studios, Rising Sun Pictures, Rodeo FX, and Wētā FX, the Autodesk Vision Series at SIGGRAPH 2024 will delve into the latest AI advances augmenting creativity at studios, how open, connected workflows are the industry’s path forward, and the making of this year’s biggest blockbusters.

Image courtesy of Prasanth Chundakkattil

Come find us on the showfloor!

July 30 - August 1 | Colorado Convention Center | Booth 409

Don't miss the chance to meet with our experts to get your burning questions answered and see live demos of our solutions in action - including the latest AI-powered workflows and Autodesk industry cloud, Flow.

DigiPro 2024

We're excited to sponsor the Digital Production Symposium (DigiPro) again this year on July 27, bringing together the world’s premier creators of digital visual effects, animation, and interactive experiences to share solutions, insights, and novel ideas that drive innovation to real-world production.

Image courtesy of André Gustavo Antunes

Open Source Days

July 28 - 29  | Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center

Join us at Open Source Days, the leading event hosted by the Academy Software Foundation (ASWF) dedicated to open source software for VFX, animation, and digital content creation.

Don’t miss “NanoColor - Light, Compact, OCIO-Based Color Management” featuring Autodesk’s Doug Walker, along with other presenters from OCIO, USD, and MaterialX.

Image courtesy of Lenny Laubu

SIGGRAPH Birds of a Feather (BOF)

We’re excited to participate in several SIGGRAPH Birds of a Feather (BOFs) focused on the most prominent industry topics of yesterday, today, and tomorrow. These are informational discussions of shared interests, goals, technologies, environments, and/or backgrounds. Check them out: 

Meet the Autodesk Research Team at SIGGRAPH

Explore the latest research insights and trends from Autodesk Research team - from sessions in the Vision Series, to technical papers and beyond!

Publications

Reframe booth

Come experience a demo of Project Reframe, an animation tool that allows users to record their body movements, facial expressions, and hand gestures in VR at the Immersive Theater #354.

 

Additionally, it features an intuitive VR-based editing interface, making it straightforward for both beginners and professionals to edit their animations.

 

Autodesk technical paper presentations

BrepGen: A B-rep Generative Diffusion Model With Structured Latent Geometry

  • Sunday, 28 July 6:00pm - 8:45pm MDT
  • Wednesday, 31 July 3:45pm - 5:15pm MDT

FluidsFormer: A Transformer-Based Approach for Continuous Fluid Interpolation

  • Sunday, 28 July 9:00am - 5:30pm MDT to Thursday, 1 August 9:00am - 5:30pm MDT

 

When larger than life calls, be prepared

Craft cinematic magic with industry-trusted VFX tools that connect your workflows and seamlessly integrate into your pipeline.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Autodesk Vision Series?

The Autodesk Vision Series is a two-day event featuring presentations and panels on the future of animation, VFX, game development, and on-set production straight from the minds of artists, technologists and industry thought leaders.  

 

Explore studio-driven talks on creative workflows, get a behind-the-scenes look at the year’s biggest titles and projects, and learn about the latest industry trends and Autodesk’s vision for the future.

What is SIGGRAPH?

SIGGRAPH is the premier conference on computer graphics and interactive techniques organized by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM). 

Where is SIGGRAPH 2024 being held?

SIGGRAPH 2024 is being held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. Attendees can also get virtual access here: HERE.

Who should attend?

Educators, students, industry leaders, and more! SIGGRAPH is geared towards those involved within the following interest areas: 

  • Production & Animation 
  • Gaming & Interactive 
  • Arts & Design 
  • New Technologies 
  • Research & Education

How do I register for SIGGRAPH?

Registration is available. Review registration options, plan your trip to Denver, and register for SIGGRAPH 2024 now!

Find more registration information HERE.

What accessibility options are provided for attendees at SIGGRAPH for an inclusive experience?

The Colorado Convention Center is committed to providing all guests a safe and enjoyable experience. 

Learn more about services available to visitors HERE.

What are SIGGRAPH's sustainability practices?

The Colorado Convention Center is LEED: EBOM. Learn about the certification and how the convention center aims to “erase the line between a ‘regular event’ and a ‘green event’ by making all events … sustainable.” 

Visit the Colorado Convention Center website for more sustainability resources.

