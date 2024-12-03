Digitally transforming the factory lifecycle

Explore how top performing manufacturers take a more collaborative, integrated approach across the factory lifecycle to better hit their targets and drive profitability.

Closed book with cover title "Digitally transforming the factory lifecycle" stacked on top of open book displaying charts and graphs

Gain the business value of digital transformation in the factory

In a recent survey by Tech-Clarity, it was apparent that manufacturers commonly miss critical targets including program timelines, project spend, quality, and manufacturing agility goals. So how are leaders in the industry propelling business forward? The answer lies in a digital factory.

Download the report to learn how top performing manufacturers are adopting digital tools to face critical business challenges and become more agile, more connected, and more innovative than ever before.

Drive benefits across the factory lifecycle

Download Digitally transforming the factory lifecycle to explore how top performing manufacturers avoid project delays, stay on budget, and increase manufacturing flexibility.

Survey says: manufacturers are faced by these key challenges

58%

Increased sustainability demands

57%

Increased product variability

51%

Supply chain challenges

49%

New production methods

*View data source
*Hide data source

Digitally transforming the factory lifecycle, produced by Tech-Clarity, 2024.

Digitally transforming the factory lifecycle