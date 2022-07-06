Subheadline

Go digital. Go further.

Find out how you and your stakeholders can go further, faster with Building Information Modeling (BIM) to deliver best-in-class rail infrastructure.

BIM is your starting point for going forward

Rail transit networks need to carry people across an expanding landscape of where they choose to live, work, and play. Connectivity and resiliency across multimodal systems is key. To keep up with this growing demand for better transit, rail professionals need holistic model-based planning. Whether designing a new transit corridor or growing an established system, they need the right tools and workflows to optimize the entire rail design process from track to station.

Model-based BIM takes engineers like you further by maximizing digitalization to better manage project complexity and collaborate across teams and design phases. It also helps you generate the insights that empower sound, real-time decision‑making.

Section heading

“BIM and GIS gives an easy, quick way for multiple people to get in there, to analyze and understand various different components, models and information that we have within our project.”

– Cameron Schaefer, Transportation Data Acquisition Director, HDR

See how firms reduce complexity and increase quality with BIM

VolkerWessels customer project preview

Combining BIM with GIS for deeper data integration

Exchanging data through open formats across disciplines and project stakeholders was key to the success of the Zwolle-Herfte railway expansion project, one of the biggest rail junctions in the Netherlands.

Watch video

HDR customer project preview

BIM: Data sharing for enhanced project coordination

For the Ontario Line Subway in Toronto, HDR uses BIM to improve communication between teams, share updates with stakeholders, and integrate 2D and 3D design models as a single source of truth.

Watch video

City Rail Link customer project preview

Integrating a BIM approach for City Rail Link

City Rail Link is delivering New Zealand’s largest ever transport project. An alliance of companies is working on the civil engineering, architecture, and rail systems. BIM is central to effective communication between the design and construction teams based around the world.

Watch video

Image of Rail Summit resource center

More visionary strategies for rail transit

The Autodesk Rail Summit brings top rail industry leaders together to share valuable insights into outstanding projects. Don't miss this opportunity to catch up on the latest developments in this dynamic industry.

Watch Rail Summit recordings

  • How to deliver best-in-class rail infrastructure

    Download one-pager

Why BIM is the way forward

Icon reduce errors and rework

Reduce errors and rework

With all teams working off the same data, there should be no need to go back and redo work from earlier project phases.

Icon Meet design requirements

Meet design requirements

Designers need BIM tools to let them create, visualize, automate, and instantly modify their designs.

Icon Improve data handover

Improve data handover

Access to the same data and designs makes it quicker and easier to coordinate across all domains, stakeholders, and project phases.

Icon Reduce overall design time

Reduce overall design time

BIM simplifies the delivery of models and data across teams and project phases. This reduces the time it takes to design every element of a transit system.

Integrated disciplines from track to station

BIM enhances workflows across all design phases by combining all kinds of data in a variety of formats into a single source of truth. Autodesk BIM solutions provide a complete toolset for the entire rail transit system—connecting teams, workflows, and data, from planning through to operations.

View Graphic

The foundation for realizing full project potential

Image of two engineers reviewing a rail design

Digital transformation begins with BIM

Digital collaboration with BIM is making headway among architects, engineers, and developers. We analyzed the results of an international BIM study to show you why BIM really is the way forward and how you can make your planning go further by going digital.

Read more

Image of a train, rail track and bridge

BIM and GIS connects projects to their real-world context

Integrating Geographic Information System (GIS) and BIM data puts your design into spatial context—a game-changer for delivery of accurate designs and visualization for stakeholders.

Watch video

