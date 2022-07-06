Subheadline
Go digital. Go further.
Find out how you and your stakeholders can go further, faster with Building Information Modeling (BIM) to deliver best-in-class rail infrastructure.
Rail transit networks need to carry people across an expanding landscape of where they choose to live, work, and play. Connectivity and resiliency across multimodal systems is key. To keep up with this growing demand for better transit, rail professionals need holistic model-based planning. Whether designing a new transit corridor or growing an established system, they need the right tools and workflows to optimize the entire rail design process from track to station.
Model-based BIM takes engineers like you further by maximizing digitalization to better manage project complexity and collaborate across teams and design phases. It also helps you generate the insights that empower sound, real-time decision‑making.
“BIM and GIS gives an easy, quick way for multiple people to get in there, to analyze and understand various different components, models and information that we have within our project.”
– Cameron Schaefer, Transportation Data Acquisition Director, HDR
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.
Exchanging data through open formats across disciplines and project stakeholders was key to the success of the Zwolle-Herfte railway expansion project, one of the biggest rail junctions in the Netherlands.
Image courtesy of lorem ipsum
For the Ontario Line Subway in Toronto, HDR uses BIM to improve communication between teams, share updates with stakeholders, and integrate 2D and 3D design models as a single source of truth.
City Rail Link is delivering New Zealand’s largest ever transport project. An alliance of companies is working on the civil engineering, architecture, and rail systems. BIM is central to effective communication between the design and construction teams based around the world.
The Autodesk Rail Summit brings top rail industry leaders together to share valuable insights into outstanding projects. Don't miss this opportunity to catch up on the latest developments in this dynamic industry.
How to deliver best-in-class rail infrastructure
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.
With all teams working off the same data, there should be no need to go back and redo work from earlier project phases.
Designers need BIM tools to let them create, visualize, automate, and instantly modify their designs.
Access to the same data and designs makes it quicker and easier to coordinate across all domains, stakeholders, and project phases.
BIM simplifies the delivery of models and data across teams and project phases. This reduces the time it takes to design every element of a transit system.
BIM enhances workflows across all design phases by combining all kinds of data in a variety of formats into a single source of truth. Autodesk BIM solutions provide a complete toolset for the entire rail transit system—connecting teams, workflows, and data, from planning through to operations.
Image courtesy of lorem ipsum
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.
Digital collaboration with BIM is making headway among architects, engineers, and developers. We analyzed the results of an international BIM study to show you why BIM really is the way forward and how you can make your planning go further by going digital.
Image courtesy of lorem ipsum
Integrating Geographic Information System (GIS) and BIM data puts your design into spatial context—a game-changer for delivery of accurate designs and visualization for stakeholders.
Image courtesy of lorem ipsum
Contact us today for a technical consultation of your current project delivery practices and to plan your digital way forward.
Thanks for getting in touch. We’ll get back to you as soon as we can and look forward to connecting with you!