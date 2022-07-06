Go digital. Go further.

Rail transit networks need to carry people across an expanding landscape of where they choose to live, work, and play. Connectivity and resiliency across multimodal systems is key. To keep up with this growing demand for better transit, rail professionals need holistic model-based planning. Whether designing a new transit corridor or growing an established system, they need the right tools and workflows to optimize the entire rail design process from track to station.

Model-based BIM takes engineers like you further by maximizing digitalization to better manage project complexity and collaborate across teams and design phases. It also helps you generate the insights that empower sound, real-time decision‑making.