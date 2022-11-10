Manufacturers continue to move more product data and product-related processes to the cloud. What’s driving them? What value are they looking for, and what are they achieving? We surveyed 270 companies that design, engineer, or manufacture products to find out.

The survey shows companies are going beyond primary cloud benefits to improve system cost, deployment, and operations. Although these benefits are valuable, manufacturers need more. They are looking for ways to change how they work. Over three quarters of respondents say that the cloud is important or critical to driving digital transformation. Top Performers, those that report better product design and development performance, are even more strategic about their cloud adoption. This eBook shares how Top Performers extend cloud use for product-related data and processes and offers recommendations for manufacturers to get the most out of their cloud strategy.