We're celebrating those who use or are interested in learning more about Autodesk software by hosting a get-together during NPE. You are invited to join us Thursday for a networking happy hour at The Pub in Orlando. We will be providing some light appetizers and drinks, along with great conversations!
Senior Solutions Engineer, Autodesk
Joe has been with Autodesk for over 10 yrs, primarily focusing on supporting Moldflow users. Prior to Autodesk, Joe has an extensive background in plastic materials, of which he utilizes when working with customers.
Senior Solutions Engineer, Autodesk
Trevor has been with Autodesk for about 2 yrs, focused on supporting customers for Autodesk's Advanced Manufacturing products. Prior to Autodesk, Trevor has an extensive background in the injection molding industry.
Senior Solutions Engineer, Autodesk
Jeff has been with Autodesk for over 15 yrs, primarily focusing on supporting Autodesk's Automotive customers. Jeff worked for Moldflow prior to it joining the Autodesk portfolio, making his knowledge of Moldflow workflows invaluable.
Senior Solutions Engineer, Autodesk
Matt has been with Autodesk for over 13 yrs, primarily focusing on supporting Autodesk's A users. Matt has over two decades of experience in the injection molding CAE simulation field working for such companies as Hewlett Packard, Rubbermaid and Moldflow/Autodesk
