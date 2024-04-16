Moldflow Networking Social

Take a well-deserved break from exploring the conference aisles and join the Autodesk team for a relaxing networking social.

You're invited to join us!

We're celebrating those who use or are interested in learning more about Autodesk software by hosting a get-together during NPE. You are invited to join us Thursday for a networking happy hour at The Pub in Orlando. We will be providing some light appetizers and drinks, along with great conversations!

WHERE:

The Pub Orlando

Thursday, May 9, 2024 

5:30 - 7:30 PM (EDT)

Meet the Autodesk team at NPE

Joe Huegel

Senior Solutions Engineer, Autodesk

Joe has been with Autodesk for over 10 yrs, primarily focusing on supporting Moldflow users. Prior to Autodesk, Joe has an extensive background in plastic materials, of which he utilizes when working with customers. 

Trevor Thorwart

Senior Solutions Engineer, Autodesk

Trevor has been with Autodesk for about 2 yrs, focused on supporting customers for Autodesk's Advanced Manufacturing products. Prior to Autodesk, Trevor has an extensive background in the injection molding industry. 

Jeff Higgins

Senior Solutions Engineer, Autodesk

Jeff has been with Autodesk for over 15 yrs, primarily focusing on supporting Autodesk's Automotive customers. Jeff worked for Moldflow prior to it joining the Autodesk portfolio, making his knowledge of Moldflow workflows invaluable. 

Matt Jaworski

Senior Solutions Engineer, Autodesk

Matt has been with Autodesk for over 13 yrs, primarily focusing on supporting Autodesk's A users. Matt has over two decades of experience in the injection molding CAE simulation field working for such companies as Hewlett Packard, Rubbermaid and Moldflow/Autodesk

Register to attend

Reserve your spot by filling in this form. Space is limited, so register early! Once registered, you will receive a confirmation email from a member of the Autodesk team. If you have any questions, please contact, Moldflow-NPE@autodesk.com.

 

Learn more about Autodesk products

