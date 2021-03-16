Live Webinar

April 13, 2021 at 9am PT / 12pm ET (45 min)
Let the data do the work for you through Autodesk Construction IQ technology that will visualize project trends with analytics around Quality, Safety, Design, and Project Controls to help identify concerns and risks for your team.
Construction IQ doesn't stop at showing project risk that impacts cost and schedule, it will also provide insights valuable to the C-Suite down to the project managers and technicians.
Join Autodesk’s AEC technical expert, Shannon Schmehl to learn about:
Shannon Schmehl
Building on her background in project and BIM management, Shannon joined Autodesk in January of 2020 as an AEC Technical Specialist. Her primary focus is on Building Design and Project Management workflows for architectural and engineering firms and her experience includes Building Information Modeling, generative design workflows, and project reporting and analytics. Based in the Detroit, Michigan area, Shannon spent over a decade in the industry working at several AE firms and teaching architectural graduate courses at Lawrence Technological University.