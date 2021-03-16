Live Webinar

Let the data do the work for you through Autodesk Construction IQ technology that will visualize project trends with analytics around Quality, Safety, Design, and Project Controls to help identify concerns and risks for your team.

Construction IQ doesn't stop at showing project risk that impacts cost and schedule, it will also provide insights valuable to the C-Suite down to the project managers and technicians.

Join Autodesk’s AEC technical expert, Shannon Schmehl to learn about:

Integrating your construction administration tools to Autodesk Construction Cloud

Visualizing project trends with analytics

Identify concerns and risks before they happen

