The machining workflows of the future are here. Explore courses and certifications to uplevel your skills in axis milling, computer-aided design, and manufacturing design.

Learn how to solve challenges, not just how to use a tool. Explore free, on-demand courses to take at your own pace.

  • CAD representation of a valve body

    Get introduced to CAD, CAM, and practical CNC

    Preview the basics of computer-aided design and using CNC machines for milling.

  • Man milling in workshop

    See how typical CNC mills move

    Discover the work coordinate system of a mill in this video, and then test yourself with the quiz.

  • Man working in CNC machine shop

    Review a CAM setup for CNC milling

    Learn how to model the physical material of a part and edit a CAM setup through a simple, step-by-step tutorial.

Courses curated to help you improve your skills on the job

Our courses cover industry-validated, in-demand skills that help your prepare for the future and anticipate what comes next, now.

  • Introduction to CAD, CAM, and Practical CNC Machining for Milling

    Get foundational knowledge in computer-aided design, manufacturing, and the practical use of CNC machines for milling.

  • Introduction to CAD and CAM for Milling and Turning

    Learn the skills needed to read and understand detailed drawings, replicate 3D models, plan and create CNC toolpaths, and export G-code for final machining.

  • CAM and Design for Manufacturing for Milling

    Take a deeper look at leading-edge technologies and workflows for design for manufacturing, production drawings, and toolpaths to cut parts on a CNC mill.

  • CAM for 2.5 Axis Milling Associate Certification Prep

    Review lessons, datasets, and practice exercises to help prepare for your certification exam.

  • Manufacturing in 2021

    From disruption-ready supply chains to personalized products and intelligent automation, learn about are the manufacturing trends that will define 2021 and beyond.

    Read the article

  • Adapting to an automated future

    Learn how automation is changing the nature of work and what companies can do to create a more resilient workforce.

    View the infographic

  • Upskilling for the future

    Are robots coming for your job? Stay in demand with these six ways to bridge the growing machine-human gap.

    Read the article

  • Workforce upskilling in manufacturing

    Automation is changing the manufacturing industry, but companies that focus on workforce upskilling can help close the skills gap.

    Read the eBook

