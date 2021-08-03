Innovation in Manufacturing Symposium

Thank you for your interest in our webinar! Your confirmation details will be sent via email.
Please join us for a discussion on Innovation in Manufacturing. We have gathered subject matter and industry experts, consultants, and researchers on CAM, Additive, Simulation, Digital Twin, Automation, Optimization, and Generative Design. The format will consist of a short talk on each of the below topics followed by a live Q&A session.
Agenda:
Divy Kishor Tiwary
Implementation Consultant
Divy Kishor Tiwary holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering, Engineering, and Design from the National University of Singapore. He is an Autodesk Certified Expert in Generative Design for Manufacturing.
Gilberto Fernandez
Simulation Subject Matter Expert
Gilberto has a master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Reading. He has worked as a simulation subject matter expert at Autodesk for over 10 years.
Louis Barnes
Simulation Subject Matter Expert
Louis Barnes is a Chartered Mechanical Engineer with over 10 years’ experience working with engineering simulation. As an Autodesk Moldflow Certified Expert, he is always looking to help businesses improve the efficiency of their plastic part development processes.
Ryan Abel
Product Technical Specialist, Fusion 360
Ryan Abel has 20 years of Design, Engineering and Manufacturing experience. With his Master’s Degree in New Product Introduction he became a Digital Prototyping expert using FEA, CFD and Moldflow to bring better products to market faster.
Michael Grenier
Subtractive Manufacturing Subject Matter Expert
Michael Grenier joined Autodesk through the Delcam acquisition a 6 years ago and has been focusing on advanced manufacturing products for 18 years helping to MAKE the impossible and reduce the cost of goods sold.
Kieran Mak
Additive Manufacturing Technical Specialist
Kieran holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from McGill University. He has been working in the Additive Manufacturing industry for 6 years, helping customers implement AM workflows and optimization designs and processes.