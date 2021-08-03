JCI | AUTODESK

Innovation in Manufacturing Symposium

DATE: 09/22/2021 | TIME: 09:00 - 10:30AM EST

Please join us for a discussion on Innovation in Manufacturing.  We have gathered subject matter and industry experts, consultants, and researchers on CAM, Additive, Simulation, Digital Twin, Automation, Optimization, and Generative Design.  The format will consist of a short talk on each of the below topics followed by a live Q&A session. 

Agenda:

  • Introductions - Matthew Lycke
  • Leveraging Generative Design for product innovation and material reduction – Ryan Abel & Kieran Mak
  • How to successfully implement an Additive Manufacturing strategy – Divy Kishor Tiwary
  • Optimize HVAC & thermal comfort design with upfront simulation – Gilberto Fernandez
  • Addressing the top 3 challenges in Plastic part design & production – Louis Barnes
  • Increasing throughput, how to achieve more with your existing machine tools – Michael Grenier
  • Q&A

Divy Kishor Tiwary

Implementation Consultant

Divy Kishor Tiwary holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering, Engineering, and Design from the National University of Singapore. He is an Autodesk Certified Expert in Generative Design for Manufacturing.

Gilberto Fernandez

Simulation Subject Matter Expert

Gilberto has a master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Reading.  He has worked as a simulation subject matter expert at Autodesk for over 10  years.

Louis Barnes

Simulation Subject Matter Expert

Louis Barnes is a Chartered Mechanical Engineer with over 10 years’ experience working with engineering simulation. As an Autodesk Moldflow Certified Expert, he is always looking to help businesses improve the efficiency of their plastic part development processes.

Ryan Abel

Product Technical Specialist, Fusion 360

Ryan Abel has 20 years of Design, Engineering and Manufacturing experience. With his Master’s Degree in New Product Introduction he became a Digital Prototyping expert using FEA, CFD and Moldflow to bring better products to market faster.

Michael Grenier

Subtractive Manufacturing Subject Matter Expert

Michael Grenier joined Autodesk through the Delcam acquisition a 6 years ago and has been focusing on advanced manufacturing products for 18 years helping to MAKE the impossible and reduce the cost of goods sold.

Kieran Mak

Additive Manufacturing Technical Specialist

Kieran holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from McGill University. He has been working in the Additive Manufacturing industry for 6 years, helping customers implement AM workflows and optimization designs and processes.