Extend Inventor with the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection

The collection includes a powerful set of extended capabilities for engineers who design complex and custom products, equipment, and systems.

What you can do with the collection

Create your most ambitious ideas, collaborate more efficiently, automate design work, and explore more design options than ever before. 

  • Inventor add-ins

    Unlock extended capabilities that are integrated in Autodesk Inventor for powerful simulation, tolerance analysis, manufacturing tools, and factory planning.

  • Connected applications

    Combine the capabilities of 2D and 3D CAD to integrate electromechanical models, conceptualize designs, and speed up the creation of manufacturing documentation.

  • Inventor + Fusion 360

    Bring products to market faster and impact your bottom line through access to next-generation cloud technology.

