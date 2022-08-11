Whether due to demand, regulations, or the supply chain, change in the factory is inevitable. But with integrated factory modeling, it doesn’t have to slow you down. In fact, Porsche just achieved a record project timeline on their most complex production facility yet. Get your factory running quickly, reconfigure it even faster, and repeat.
Poor collaboration on factory projects leads to excessive costs, delays, lack of factory floorspace, and an inability to meet demand. Seeking ways to optimize your factory? Start by making it more agile. Nestle increased output and efficiency at several brownfield sites—while reducing pre-startup issues by 60%—with digital factory workflows and a common data environment.
Technica International transformed its processes with digitalized factory planning tools and gained around 1,600% time savings. See how best-in-class companies like Porsche, Technica International, and Blue Projects are adopting integrated factory modeling to elevate their projects.
TECHNICA INTERNATIONAL
Better collaboration and a unified way to control project information helped Technica International reach efficiency, quality, and reliability.
E.GO
With a smart factory and single digital platform, e.Go improved collaboration, time to market, and ultimately improved profitability.
MAGNA STEYR
By creating a scalable solution with a single, streamlined dataset, Magna Steyr optimized their workflows and improved profitability with a new approach to manufacturing.
Integrated factory modeling is a process that combines BIM and digital factory planning to generate a digital representation of a facility and production equipment. Pair 3D CAD with data management, building modeling, and reality capture tools to optimize the factory design process along with the factory design itself.
