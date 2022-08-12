Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.
Diversification is not just about survival–it's a tried and trusted growth strategy. Stay ahead of the competition and offer more value to your current and future clients with integrated factory modeling tools that allow you to provide extended project management support, building design data, and operational services.
Time wasted due to siloed data can mean that projects stretch on for longer than they should. Bring together the whole team—everyone from suppliers and contractors to clients—to align project data and processes. You'll also reduce errors, streamline reviews, and get projects out the door faster.
Did you know the cost of rework during the construction phase of building design projects ranges from 5% to 15%? See existing building systems like HVAC or MEP together with industrial equipment before installation begins to reduce errors early in the design environment–so you can enjoy less rework and less waste.
Blue Projects used digital factory planning tools to improve collaboration and deliver their project on time. See how best-in-class companies like Porsche, Technica International, and Blue Projects are using integrated factory modeling to elevate their projects.
Integrated factory modeling is a process that combines BIM and digital factory planning to generate a digital representation of a facility and production equipment. Pair 3D CAD with data management, building modeling, and reality capture tools to improve collaboration across disciplines, reduce project risk, and grow your business.
Speak to one of our experts to find out how Autodesk can help you add more value to factory projects today.
