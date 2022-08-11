Integrated factory modeling

Optimize your facilities layout for efficiency and innovation

Unlock the power of integrated collaboration by coordinating factory line layout, production equipment, and building systems in one holistic, digital model.

What is integrated factory modeling?

Integrated factory modeling is a process combining BIM and digital factory planning to generate a digital representation of a facility and production equipment. Pair 3D CAD with data management, building modeling, and reality capture tools to optimize your process along with the factory design itself.

Benefits of integrated factory modeling for facilities layout

  • Adapt production layout with agility

    When the market drives change, retool and reconfigure the factory even faster to improve time to market.

  • Streamline collaboration across teams

    Coordinate the many complex disciplines involved on factory projects in a common data platform.

  • Drive business growth

    Offer more value to manufacturing clients by extending critical services across the factory lifecycle.

What you can do with integrated factory modeling

Plan and validate layouts without a hitch

Design factory layouts with familiar 2D workflows, then visualize the facility in a fully integrated 3D environment.

Dynamically make and test changes

Easily explore what-if scenarios before you even start placing equipment to find the optimal layout and process.

Accurately capture the as-is state of the facility

Use laser scan data to measure, markup, and run clash detections between point clouds of the existing facility and equipment.

Anticipate issues well before they can ever happen

Avoid unwanted surprises during installation by checking for clashes and space constraints right inside the digital factory model.

Connect key stakeholders during design

Realize the benefits of connected people, processes, and data as you manage change orders, bills of material, and the supply chain.

Quickly publish mechanical designs

Author configurable equipment assets that can be placed into your factory layout and shared via desktop or the cloud.

Front-loading factory layout simulation

Autodesk partner ProModel can help you model, study, and optimize your production line concept. Execute factory design and process optimization simultaneously in AutoCAD with ProModel.

See how industry leaders drive factory innovation

  • TECHNICA INTERNATIONAL

    Pushing for total transformation

    Technica uses Factory Design Utilities to optimize production lines and equipment layout at customer sites–while cutting design time in half.

    Image courtesy of Technica International

  • NESTLE

    Saving time and reducing costs

    Nestle redesigned a brownfield site and achieved 75% time savings on issues handling alone with the Autodesk Construction Cloud.

    Image courtesy of Nestle

  • SAFRAN

    Optimizing highly complex facilities

    Aerospace and defense manufacturer Safran seamlessly executed greenfield and brownfield projects with BIM.

    Image courtesy of Safran

