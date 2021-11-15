INNOVYZE MOVES TO SUBSCRIPTION
Perpetual License Offers
The sale of new Innovyze perpetual licenses will end when we launch new subscription plans on March 30, 2022.
Your business needs are evolving faster than ever before and you need software solutions to help you achieve a new possible. To ensure you always have access to the latest tools and technology, and get the most from your investment, Autodesk is making some changes. Autodesk will simplify Innovyze’s product offerings and make them available to purchase through Autodesk and its partners. On March 30, 2022, we’ll also transition from perpetual offerings to a subscription model.
The way we design, build, analyze and operate assets in the water industry is changing rapidly, which also changes the tools we use and the ways we buy and access software. By simplifying the product offerings and moving to a subscription model, you receive a better customer experience, pay-as-you-go pricing, lower upfront cost, and faster return on your software investment. (Note that all benefits and purchase options may not be available for all product offerings or access types in all languages and/or geographies)
Join the millions of other customers who are enjoying the benefits of subscribing:
Access the latest technologies and features on your schedule.
Collaborate seamlessly using built-in sharing capabilities.
Get reports showing the number of users by product and version, the frequency of use for seats, and more.
Get technical support online, or schedule a call or chat with a technical expert when you need help.
Have questions, comments or feedback about perpetual licenses, the move to subscription? We're here to help.
On March 30, 2022, Autodesk will introduce new subscription offerings for Innovyze solutions to meet the evolving needs of Innovyze and Autodesk customers. At that time, we will end the sale of new perpetual licenses and will be introducing new subscriptions for our most innovative software solutions in drainage design, sewer/storm/flood, and water distribution.
The way we design, build, analyze and operate systems in the water industry is changing rapidly, which also changes the tools we use and the ways we buy and access software. By simplifying the product offerings and moving to a subscription model, you receive a better customer experience and enjoy lower upfront costs.
There is no impact to your existing perpetual licenses. You can continue to use them as you always have. The end of sale of perpetual licenses does not imply the end of support of your existing products. Customers with active InfoCare will continue to support your existing perpetual licenses with patches and updates as we always have until these products reach their end-of-life dates in the future.
YES, InfoCare will continue as normal for existing perpetual licenses. Further, continuing your InfoCare subscription is essential if you want to transfer that license to a subscription program that will be announced later in 2022 or early 2023.
As a subscription.
Many Innovyze products will be available as a subscription after March 30, 2022, including InfoWorks ICM, InfoDrainage, InfoWater Pro, InfoWorks WS Pro, Info360 Insight, and Info360 Asset. For details, please contact your account representative.