Drive innovation with automation

Expectations to innovate keep getting higher. Discover how Design and Manufacturing leaders stay ahead with AI and automation technologies. 

See report

Automation as a key enabler of innovation

In an innovate-or-die era, automation is good for business and the bottom line

Artificial intelligence, digital twins, and generative design are becoming must-haves, whether designing a robotic arm or an engine. See how D&M industry leaders are using advanced technologies to meet the pressures of today—and tomorrow. 

Learn more

Image courtesy of Systecon

  • 54% of organizations agree that AI will be key to growth and innovation in manufacturing.

    Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.

    Learn more

    Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Automation for Return on Investment in Innovation. Harvard Business Review Analytic Services. 2022. Image courtesy of MJK Performance.

Key benefits of innovative tools, approaches and strategies

Optimize collaboration

Empower your teams through innovative tools and techniques that significantly reduce the resources needed to design, engineer and build.

Drive innovation

AI-driven design and digital fabrication techniques lead to fewer components, less dependency on supply chain and improved efficiency of the product development process.

Explore new possibilities with AI and automation

New research from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services uncovers how D&M leaders are using advanced technologies like AI and automation to work better, faster, and smarter. From digital twins to generative design, these companies are seeing tangible ROI from their innovative strategies.

Download report

Embracing a culture of innovation

Driving innovation with AI and digital twins in manufacturing

VisiConsult, a leading manufacturer of industrial X-ray systems, is on a digital transformation journey using digital twins and AI to drive innovation.

Learn more

Image courtesy of VisiConsult

Generative design elevates bold new mobility innovation

Watch the video to see how Hyundai used generative design to create Elevate, a walking car that takes a giant step toward the future of mobility.

Learn more

Image courtesy of Hyundai New Horizons Studio

  • Automation, AI, and machine learning and data analytics have resulted in a 15% reduction in waste over the last two years with another projected 20% reduction in the next five.

    Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.

    Learn more

    Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Automation for Return on Investment in Innovation. Harvard Business Review Analytic Services. 2022.