Artificial intelligence, digital twins, and generative design are becoming must-haves, whether designing a robotic arm or an engine. See how D&M industry leaders are using advanced technologies to meet the pressures of today—and tomorrow.
Artificial intelligence, digital twins, and generative design are becoming must-haves, whether designing a robotic arm or an engine. See how D&M industry leaders are using advanced technologies to meet the pressures of today—and tomorrow.
Image courtesy of Systecon
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
Empower your teams through innovative tools and techniques that significantly reduce the resources needed to design, engineer and build.
AI-driven design and digital fabrication techniques lead to fewer components, less dependency on supply chain and improved efficiency of the product development process.
New research from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services uncovers how D&M leaders are using advanced technologies like AI and automation to work better, faster, and smarter. From digital twins to generative design, these companies are seeing tangible ROI from their innovative strategies.
VisiConsult, a leading manufacturer of industrial X-ray systems, is on a digital transformation journey using digital twins and AI to drive innovation.
Image courtesy of VisiConsult
Watch the video to see how Hyundai used generative design to create Elevate, a walking car that takes a giant step toward the future of mobility.
Image courtesy of Hyundai New Horizons Studio
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.