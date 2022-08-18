Drive innovation with automation

Expectations to innovate keep getting higher. Discover how AEC leaders stay ahead with AI and automation technologies.

See report

Automation as a key enabler of innovation

In an innovate-or-die era, automation is good for business and the bottom line

Artificial intelligence, digital twins, and generative design are becoming must-haves, whether you’re building a scooter or a skyscraper. See how industry leaders are using advanced technology to meet the pressures of today—and tomorrow.

Learn more

Image courtesy of Systecon

  • "Research finds organizations that adopt a tech-driven innovation strategy grow 2.6x faster than those that don't."

    Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.

    Learn more

    Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Automation for Return on Investment in Innovation. Harvard Business Review Analytic Services. 2022.

Key benefits of innovative tools and strategies

Improve design quality

Break through the limitations of traditional practices with AI and tools such as digital twins and generative design. Unleash worker creativity, enable greater collaboration and cohesion, ultimately improving design quality.

Attract & retain top talent

Embrace the innovative tools that will help attract and retain top talent. Drive a culture that unites experienced teams with digital savvy talent to unlock their combined potential.

Explore new possibilities with AI and automation

New research from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services uncovers how AEC leaders are using advanced technologies like AI and automation to work better, faster, and smarter. From digital twins to generative design, these companies are seeing tangible ROI from their innovative strategies.

Download report

Embracing a culture of innovation

Using visual data to help optimize operations

A building’s operation and maintenance costs are approximately four times its construction cost. Tokyo’s Yasui Architects and Engineers’ BuildCAN BIM platform helps clients visualize building data to optimize operations and maintenance.

Learn more

Image courtesy of Yasui Architects

Innovation in industrialized construction with DfMA

Design for manufacturing assembly (DfMA) is revolutionizing industrialized construction. Learn how early adopter Bryden Wood uses it to dramatically reduce a project’s cost, time, complexity, uncertainty, and environmental impact.

Learn more

Image courtesy of Bryden Wood

  • "Automation has resulted in a reduction of 20%-30% in capital costs for some firms."

    Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.

    Learn more

    Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Automation for Return on Investment in Innovation. Harvard Business Review Analytic Services. 2022.