Drive innovation with automation
Expectations to innovate keep getting higher. Discover how AEC leaders stay ahead with AI and automation technologies.
Artificial intelligence, digital twins, and generative design are becoming must-haves, whether you’re building a scooter or a skyscraper. See how industry leaders are using advanced technology to meet the pressures of today—and tomorrow.
Image courtesy of Systecon
Break through the limitations of traditional practices with AI and tools such as digital twins and generative design. Unleash worker creativity, enable greater collaboration and cohesion, ultimately improving design quality.
Embrace the innovative tools that will help attract and retain top talent. Drive a culture that unites experienced teams with digital savvy talent to unlock their combined potential.
New research from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services uncovers how AEC leaders are using advanced technologies like AI and automation to work better, faster, and smarter. From digital twins to generative design, these companies are seeing tangible ROI from their innovative strategies.
A building’s operation and maintenance costs are approximately four times its construction cost. Tokyo’s Yasui Architects and Engineers’ BuildCAN BIM platform helps clients visualize building data to optimize operations and maintenance.
Image courtesy of Yasui Architects
Design for manufacturing assembly (DfMA) is revolutionizing industrialized construction. Learn how early adopter Bryden Wood uses it to dramatically reduce a project’s cost, time, complexity, uncertainty, and environmental impact.
Image courtesy of Bryden Wood
