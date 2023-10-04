How to buy
InfoWorks WS Pro is a collaborative water distribution modeling tool used by engineers to accurately model water distribution systems. Improve productivity with team editing of the water distribution model and smart tracking. Conduct rapid analysis using the scalability of cloud. Increase operational confidence through SCADA integration and detailed hydraulics.
What can you do with InfoWorks WS Pro?
Automate the connection to third-party applications such as GIS and telemetry, shortening model building time, improving productivity, and providing a reliable decision-support tool
Scalable, enterprise-access hydraulic models provide multi-user editing, version-controlled model tracking, customizable user permissions, and data flags to keep track of changes in the model
Build, edit, and run complete hydraulic models accurately and efficiently for any stage of the represented network infrastructure lifecycle, from planning and design to operations and maintenance
– Kevin Henderson, Network Asset Modeling Manager, Bristol Water
– Andrew Tjiptadi, Service Planning Engineer, Hunter Water Corporation
