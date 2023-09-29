How to buy
InfoWorks ICM is an advanced, integrated catchment modeling software with cloud capabilities that model complex hydraulic and hydrologic network elements quickly and accurately in a collaborative environment.
Experience faster results with premium hardware and connected modeling. Create hydrodynamic models anywhere in the world with scalable, flexible, resourceful, and cloud-optimized software
Cloud capabilities reduce project downtime with speedy simulations to help you make clear and decisive engineering decisions. Streamline model building and data entry to free up time for interpreting results
Gain a comprehensive understanding of stormwater and wastewater challenges and review multiple scenario results. Confidently explain water issues to the community and provide informed mitigation plans
