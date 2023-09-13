Model Water Systems Within ArcGIS Pro with InfoWater Pro®

With Autodesk InfoWater Pro, engineers can map, design, and analyze water distribution systems from within ArcGIS Pro.

InfoWater Pro at a Glance

InfoWater Pro allows engineers to map, design, and analyze water distribution systems from within ArcGIS Pro. They can ensure adequate pressure to serve customers even during fireflow events and find critical system elements and develop a contingency plan. 

What can you do with InfoWater Pro?

GIS data integration

Seamless GIS data migration to InfoWater Pro

Make the most of your hard-earned GIS data to efficiently build and update your water distribution models, with a 1:1 relationship between InfoWater Pro models and ArcGIS Pro

 

Water modeling data and calibration

Take advantage of non-native modeling data

Use a customer layer to find out who will be affected by an incident and improve model calibration with more accurate demand allocation using meter data

 

Ability to share data within and outside organization

Share modeling information easily

The close integration of InfoWater Pro with ArcGIS Online and new Web Services makes it easy to share data within and outside of your organization

 

