How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
InfoWater Pro allows engineers to map, design, and analyze water distribution systems from within ArcGIS Pro. They can ensure adequate pressure to serve customers even during fireflow events and find critical system elements and develop a contingency plan.
Make the most of your hard-earned GIS data to efficiently build and update your water distribution models, with a 1:1 relationship between InfoWater Pro models and ArcGIS Pro
Use a customer layer to find out who will be affected by an incident and improve model calibration with more accurate demand allocation using meter data
The close integration of InfoWater Pro with ArcGIS Online and new Web Services makes it easy to share data within and outside of your organization
– Susan Knepper, Water Resources Engineer, OHM Advisors
– Rob Watson, Engineering Services Manager, San Juan Water District
– Scott F. Humphrey, PE GISP for HDR