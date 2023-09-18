Sustainable and Detailed Drainage Design with InfoDrainage®

Autodesk InfoDrainage® is a full design and analysis solution that designers, developers, landscape architects, engineers, consultants, and approval authorities rely on.

InfoDrainage at a Glance

Create detailed sustainable drainage designs on a single, automated platform. Deliver compliant, sustainable, optimally sized, cost-effective designs—on time and within budget. Streamline approval processes with clear, defendable, and reviewable drainage designs.

Features and Benefits

What can you achieve with InfoDrainage?

Drainage design simulation photo

Take the complexity out of drainage design

Improve efficiency, compliance, and control across the lifecycle of your project. Saving time on sustainable design lets you optimize workflows and obtain faster approvals

 

Design process and data exchange with Civil 3D

Handy integrations to enhance your team's design process

Shorten design time with built-in integration of Civil 3D and data exchange with other CAD and GIS platforms

Custom report creation screenshot

Simpler regulatory compliance

Use auditing tools to simplify compliance. Generate custom reports and templates for local regulations and requirements in a number of languages and units

 

What Our Customers Have Achieved

tree

Jacobs engineered a SuDS-friendly, sustainable, flood-resistant amphitheater for Sidmouth

Favoring Sustainable Drainage Systems (SuDS), they focused on creating an environmentally friendly proposal, tuned to the needs of nature while also creating something useful for the community. This former patch of local parkland now contains a stunning outdoor amphitheater with an underground storage system able to hold floodwater for a one in 30-year storm event, and tiered seating aboveground able to hold up to a half meter of water during a one in 100-year storm event

