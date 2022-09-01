AUTODESK RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CANCEL, SUSPEND OR MODIFY PART OF, OR THIS ENTIRE PROMOTION, AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE, FOR ANY REASON IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION. PRICES FOR AUTODESK SOFTWARE ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

This offer is available only from September 7, 2022 through January 27, 2023, may not be combined with other rebates or promotions and is void where prohibited or restricted by law. This offer cannot be combined with any conditions or discounts provided by Autodesk to contracted accounts, including but not limited to: accounts with enterprise business agreements, volume purchase agreements, or accounts purchasing extra territory rights. The offer is only available through Autodesk or an Autodesk authorized reseller. Reseller prices may vary, more information on Autodesk resellers can be found at https://www.autodesk.com/partners/locate-a-reseller.

With this InfoCare Trade Up offer, customers who are within 90 days before, or 30 days after their InfoCare renewal date but have not renewed prior to this promotion expiring, and have an InfoCare renewal contract value of greater than or equal to $25,000 USD or local currency equivalent can trade in their perpetual license(s) covered under the InfoCare agreement and save up to 50% off the Autodesk global suggested retail price (SRP) of up to two Autodesk subscriptions of an Eligible Product purchased for each Floating License traded in, up to 50% off the Autodesk SRP of an Autodesk subscription of an Eligible Product purchased for the first Fixed License traded in, and up to 30% off the Autodesk SRP of an Autodesk subscription of an Eligible Product purchased for each remaining Fixed License traded in after the first, excluding taxes. Customers may purchase additional discounted subscriptions of Eligible Products in excess of the total number of perpetual licenses traded in, at a discounted rate of 30%. Discount applies to InfoWorks ICM Standard or Ultimate, InfoWater Pro, InfoWorks WS Pro, and InfoDrainage Standard or Ultimate subscriptions of 1-year or 3-year terms (“Eligible Products”). Customers in the United Kingdom with a MicroDrainage InfoCare contract value of greater than or equal to £1,000 are eligible to trade in their perpetual license(s) covered under the InfoCare agreement and save up to 50 %off the Autodesk SRP of up to two Autodesk subscriptions of InfoDrainage Ultimate for each Floating License traded in, and up to 50% off the Autodesk SRP of an Autodesk subscription of InfoDrainage Ultimate for the first Fixed License traded in, and up to 30% off the Autodesk SRP of an Autodesk subscription of InfoDrainage Ultimate for all remaining Fixed Licenses traded in after the first, excluding taxes. If the MicroDrainage InfoCare contract is greater than or equal to $25,000 USD or local currency equivalent , Customer may convert to any Eligible Product and receive the discounted rates under this limited time promotion. Once the Customer has purchased Eligible Product subscriptions corresponding to each perpetual license traded-in under this promotion, additional purchases of Eligible Product subscriptions are eligible for up to a 30% discount off of the Autodesk SRP for that product.

3-year subscriptions must be paid up front. Total contract value for discounted product subscriptions must be greater than or equal to the InfoCare contract renewal amount. Transaction for discounted subscriptions must be complete prior to this promotion expiring. If a customer purchases subscriptions under this program prior to the expiration of their InfoCare contract, the remaining term of the InfoCare contract remains in effect until the expiration date of the InfoCare contract. Autodesk Subscription terms begin on the date of the Autodesk subscription purchase transaction. Notwithstanding the above, if the InfoCare contract was purchased no more than 30 days prior to the purchase of the corresponding subscriptions under this promotion, the customer can return that InfoCare contract for a pro-rata refund of the amount customer paid for it. For orders placed through a reseller or other third party, please check the applicable return and refund policy of that third party. This promotion is also open to customers whose eligible InfoCare contracts expired between June 1st, 2022 and September 6, 2022 and have not been renewed.

Subscription program and benefits may vary and are subject to the applicable Autodesk Terms of Use. If purchasing through an Autodesk authorized reseller, actual retail price is determined by your reseller and is subject to currency fluctuation. Autodesk is not liable to provide any retroactive discounts due to exchange rate risk, or for purchases made through resellers. Pricing is subject to product/offering availability.

Autodesk software and services are licensed on a subscription basis. Rights to install, access, or otherwise use Autodesk Subscriptions (including free software or services) are limited to license rights and services entitlements expressly granted by Autodesk in the applicable Terms of Use and are subject to acceptance of and compliance with all terms and conditions therein. When you subscribe to a plan, it may renew automatically for a fixed fee on a monthly or annual basis, subject to availability. All benefits and purchase options may not be available for all software or services in all languages and/or geographies. Access to cloud services requires an Internet connection and is subject to any geographical restrictions set forth in the Terms of Service.

Termination of rights upon “trade in”: the applicable Innovyze Software License Agreement, and all rights granted therein, with respect to the Software licensed for a perpetual term (“Perpetual License”) to be replaced by the new Autodesk Subscription, will terminate upon expiration of the InfoCare contract if you trade up prior to the expiration of your InfoCare agreement. Otherwise Your Perpetual Licenses will terminate upon commencement of the corresponding Autodesk subscription. You hereby consent to such termination without further notice from Innovyze or Autodesk. Upon termination of Your Perpetual License , You must immediately cease all use of Your Perpetual License. Similarly, the Innovyze Software Maintenance & Support Agreement for that Perpetual License will also terminate upon expiration of your InfoCare contract.

You agree to uninstall and destroy all copies of the Perpetual Licenses, including any previous versions of the Innovyze software acquired under an InfoCare contract, within 30 days after commencement of Your Autodesk Subscription or expiration of the InfoCare contract, whichever is later. Autodesk reserves the right to require You to show satisfactory proof that all copies of all Perpetual Licenses have been uninstalled and, if so requested by Autodesk, destroyed.

Advertised discounts and savings are based on the Autodesk Suggested Retail Price (excluding taxes) for specified product. Autodesk’s Suggested Retail Price is used for reference purposes only and may not be in local currency. Actual retail price is determined by customer’s selected reseller and is subject to currency fluctuation.

Autodesk, the Autodesk logo, InfoDrainage, InfoWater, InfoWorks, and MicroDrainage are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document.

*Autodesk resellers are independent and free to set their own prices. Reseller prices may vary.

© 2022 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.