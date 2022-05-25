South Dakota water infrastructure

But there's good news! Government funding recently invested $1.1B in the state's water infrastructure, to improve wastewater treatment, drinking water quality, and repair and replacement of the aging system. That means better public, economic, and environmental health statewide! According to an article from WaterWorld, "More than 90 organizations' drinking water and wastewater projects received the funding, which included $415,243,398 in grants and $687,506,582 in low-interest loans.”



In that same article, Governor Kristi Noem commented, "These projects will serve our grandchildren and their grandchildren. I am proud to support these community investments to ensure the people of South Dakota continue to have clean drinking water and safe disposal systems to serve their needs for decades to come.”



However, with more budget toward investing in the water infrastructure, water utilities and municipalities will be required to provide a detailed, thought-out plan for how to use the additional investment wisely. Informed, actionable infrastructure planning, easily shareable within the cloud, can help.