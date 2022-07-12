Info360 Asset allows water utilities and local councils to streamline the process of capturing inspection data and media in the field for the purposes of asset capture, condition assessment, risk management, and capital planning prioritization.
In this short clip, we highlight:
- How utilities and local councils can gather all network asset data and information in a single cloud-based software product.
- How they can use both historical and latest condition data to assess the condition and performance of their assets and monitor any updates.