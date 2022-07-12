Info360 Asset allows water utilities and local councils to streamline the process of capturing inspection data and media in the field for the purposes of asset capture, condition assessment, risk management, and capital planning prioritization.
In this short clip, we highlight:
- How inspection delivery offers productive inspection upload and verification to in-house field crews, CCTV contractors, field supervisors, and office operators.
- How feedback from the office to the field ensures inspections are meeting the water utility quality standards
- The utility asset practitioners can reliably use inspections for condition assessment, risk analysis, and asset intervention decisions.