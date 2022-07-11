Video

Control Access by User Role

Democratize Asset Data and Information

Info360 Asset allows water utilities and local councils to streamline the process of capturing inspection data and media in the field for the purposes of asset capture, condition assessment, risk management, and capital planning prioritization.

In this short clip, we highlight: 

  • Published asset, inspection, and condition data, calculated risks, and rehabilitation decision tree results can be easily shared with and understood by any utility stakeholders provided with view-only access to Info360 Asset.
Within 3 minutes - See how our latest solution improves your team's ​​​efficiency and productivity from the office to the field, with centralized access to asset condition history and risk. End goal - Increase your ROI.

Who are we?

Autodesk is the global leader in water infrastructure data analytics software, providing enduring support for customer success. More than 3,000 customers in nearly 60 countries use our solutions to plan, design, manage, optimize, and maintain water and wastewater networks and assets.

