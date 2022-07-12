Info360 Asset allows water utilities and local councils to streamline the process of capturing inspection data and media in the field for the purposes of asset capture, condition assessment, risk management, and capital planning prioritization.
In this short clip, we highlight:
- How to leverage data already available within Info360 Asset, including asset properties, inspection data and media, condition scores, risk and decision tree results.
- What the key advantages of having all data in the same interface, associated to each asset, are.