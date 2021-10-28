See exciting projects done with Autodesk software and get your own free 30 day trial!

Watch these videos and see what can be done with Autodesk software

  • James Bruton: Mechanically Multiplexed Flip-Dot Matrix

    James is using Fusion 360 to design all of the parts of this project and simulate if it is going to work.

    Watch the full video

  • Bobby White: How I Made A Diamond Angel Pendant From A 3D Model

    In this video jeweller Bobby White makes a 18k gold and diamond angel pendant from a 3D model he created using 3ds Max.

    Watch the full video

  • Alec Steel: Making a Shamshir Scimitar

    Alec Steele is producing a Shamshir Scimitar using Fusion 360.

    Watch the full video

  • Daniel Titchener: Our Minimalist Home

    See how Daniel is designing a minimalist home with AutoCAD.

    Watch the full video

Choose your product and try 30 days for free

See all Autodesk products

Compare
Learn more

Get expert advice, easy software access, money-back guarantee and more with buying direct.

  • Subscribe for 3 years. Get 10% off.

    Subscribe to any Autodesk product for 3 years, and save when compared to purchasing and renewing an annual subscription for the same time period. Buy online with confidence – your purchase is fast and secure.

  • Buy with flexibility and security

    Buying from Autodesk online is fast, simple and protected by SSL encryption. And once you subscribe, you can download your software immediately and get anytime, anywhere access.

  • Item headline

    Enjoy your Autodesk software risk free with our money-back guarantee. Give it a try for 30 days – if you’re not completely satisfied, we’ll refund your 1- or 3-year subscription in full.

See more reasons to buy from Autodesk