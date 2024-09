Many companies have already adapted to changing product lines, customer expectations, and competitive pressures with new ways of designing, developing, and engineering their products. Surprisingly, factories are often still designed, built, and managed in a very traditional—and siloed—way.

Digitalization enables manufacturers to usher their factories into a new era of integration between factory infrastructure, building information, and production system data. This allows them to:

Collaborate with less risk and rework

Give everyone access to reliable, real-time data

Make more informed decisions across the factory lifecycle

