Read insights from industry leaders on the importance their companies attach to digital transformation for resilience, sustainability, and talent management.
This cloud-based, AI-assisted product development platform provides you with the insights you need to optimize the efficiency and sustainability of your processes.
Exhibits shown at HANNOVER MESSE 2024
Hyperloop concept
mu-zero HYPERLOOP is a German student initiative devoted to researching and developing hyperloop technology and its practical application. The initiative is using Autodesk software to create a prototype transport pod.
Coral Maker
Coral Maker’s goal is to accelerate the restoration of coral reefs with a view to maintaining our planet’s most diverse ecosystem. Find out how Autodesk is supporting this company by providing design and engineering know-how.
One Click Metal
German company One Click Metal is proving that 3D printing metal components can be cost-effective and something that even smaller companies can afford. A prime example is this metal 3D printed pre-separator, which was designed using Autodesk Fusion and printed using One Click Metal’s MPRINT solution.
F1 Sim Racing Steering Wheel
With the help of Fusion and the associated extensions, the entire product development process was mapped using this F1 Sim Racing Steering Wheel. Discover the model’s path from idea to finished product.
Autodesk AI
Autodesk AI technology helps you cut through the complexity of projects and data, automate routine tasks, make better decisions, and generate huge time savings. Discover the full range of possibilities now!
Autodesk Design and Make Platform
Our Design and Make Platform brings everyone together for a shared digital experience. Find out how cloud-based tools make collaboration easier and how you can achieve powerful design and manufacturing processes.
REPORT
From digitalization to demographics: Learn about the four key challenges facing the industrial machinery sector and what solutions it can use to increase both efficiency and the pace of development.
ARTICLE
The Californian company Heirloom has developed a cost-effective technology that harnesses the chemical properties of limestone to permanently remove CO2 from the atmosphere.
ARTICLE
From automation to increasing efficiency, AI offers a host of benefits. Discover why 68 percent of manufacturers already rely on AI, and how to further increase trust in this technology.