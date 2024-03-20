Looking back: Autodesk at HANNOVER MESSE 2024

Many thanks for coming to see us!

Make your company fit for future challenges

State of Design & Make Report

Read insights from industry leaders on the importance their companies attach to digital transformation for resilience, sustainability, and talent management.

Read the report

Autodesk Fusion

This cloud-based, AI-assisted product development platform provides you with the insights you need to optimize the efficiency and sustainability of your processes.

Learn more

Game-changer AI

Autodesk AI technology helps you cut through the complexity of projects and data, automate routine tasks, make better decisions, and generate huge time savings.

Learn more

Let these case studies inspire you

Exhibits shown at HANNOVER MESSE 2024

Hyperloop Concept

Hyperloop concept

Travel faster with transport pods

mu-zero HYPERLOOP is a German student initiative devoted to researching and developing hyperloop technology and its practical application. The initiative is using Autodesk software to create a prototype transport pod.

Learn more
Coral Maker

Coral Maker

Saving the world’s coral reefs

Coral Maker’s goal is to accelerate the restoration of coral reefs with a view to maintaining our planet’s most diverse ecosystem. Find out how Autodesk is supporting this company by providing design and engineering know-how.

Learn more
One Click Metal

One Click Metal

Producing complex components with metal 3D printing

German company One Click Metal is proving that 3D printing metal components can be cost-effective and something that even smaller companies can afford. A prime example is this metal 3D printed pre-separator, which was designed using Autodesk Fusion and printed using One Click Metal’s MPRINT solution.

Learn more
F1 Sim Racing Steering Wheel

F1 Sim Racing Steering Wheel

F1 Sim Racing Steering Wheel – Art of the possible

With the help of Fusion and the associated extensions, the entire product development process was mapped using this F1 Sim Racing Steering Wheel. Discover the model’s path from idea to finished product.

Learn more
Autodesk AI

Autodesk AI

AI for design and manufacturing

Autodesk AI technology helps you cut through the complexity of projects and data, automate routine tasks, make better decisions, and generate huge time savings. Discover the full range of possibilities now!

Learn more
Autodesk Design-and-Make-Plattform

Autodesk Design and Make Platform

Cloud-connected data environment

Our Design and Make Platform brings everyone together for a shared digital experience. Find out how cloud-based tools make collaboration easier and how you can achieve powerful design and manufacturing processes. 

Learn more

These might also interest you

Spotlight on industrial machinery

REPORT

Spotlight on industrial machinery

From digitalization to demographics: Learn about the four key challenges facing the industrial machinery sector and what solutions it can use to increase both efficiency and the pace of development.

Download report
Two people looking into a laptop on the construction sitestelle

ARTICLE

A billion tons less CO2 in the atmosphere every year

The Californian company Heirloom has developed a cost-effective technology that harnesses the chemical properties of limestone to permanently remove CO2 from the atmosphere.

Read now
Person arbeitet am Laptop

ARTICLE

AI in manufacturing: Building trust, exploring potential

From automation to increasing efficiency, AI offers a host of benefits. Discover why 68 percent of manufacturers already rely on AI, and how to further increase trust in this technology.

Read now

Contact

If you’d like to continue the conversation after HANNOVER MESSE, or to get in touch with us for any other reason, just fill out this form.

 

Our team will reach out to you soon.