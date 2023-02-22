Autodesk at
HANNOVER MESSE

17 - 21 April 2023, hall 17, booth no. B26

Make Anything

Visit us at the HANNOVER MESSE:

  • Information: Meet experts from Autodesk and our partner companies.
  • Innovation: Discover our products and solutions at first hand during live demos.
  • Inspiration: Experience exciting presentations with valuable insights for your business.

Explore now what you can expect at HANNOVER MESSE.

Get inspired by our exhibits

The component of a turbine seen from above

GE Aerospace & Partner

Making turbines more sustainable and efficient

Using Autodesk Fusion 360, a research team from GE and the Institutes of Technology in Hamburg and Dresden is improving the efficiency of large aircraft turbines.

Animation of an autonomous vehicle

PIX Moving Space

The PIX Moving Space as a new outcome of reimagined manufacturing

Using generative design in Fusion 360 and innovations in robotics and 3d printing, PIX Moving Space is rethinking autonomous driving and vehicle production.

A 3D-printed drone

One Click Metal

3D-printed drones made possible by innovative technology

With "Driver and Drone", the German company One Click Metal proves that 3D printing of metal based on Fusion 360 is possible and affordable.

A lightweight component on a motorbike

Lightning Motorcycles

More speed due to lighter components

The American motorbike builder Lightning Motorcycles shows how you can design your bikes lighter and therefore faster with generative design and additive manufacturing.

3D animation of a motorbike component

MJK Performance

Customized manufacturing for high demands

The Canadian company manufactures individual Harley spare parts and thus helps enthusiasts to customize their motorbike according to their wishes.

Integrated Factory Modelling

INTEGRATED FACTORY MODELLING

Respond to changing markets with an agile, innovative factory

Experience how all disciplines and suppliers can interact seamlessly and how they’ll get access to all relevant information along the lifecycle for reliable decisions.

 

Live presentation on 18 April at 11:00 a.m. at the AWS booth
(Hall 15 Stand D74)

How PIX Moving has reduced time-to-market with generative design

Alexander Stern, Sr. Manager Manufacturing Platform Strategy, Autodesk

These studies might be of interest to you

Study: Digital transformation of the German manufacturing industry

In a joint survey by Autodesk and Bitkom Research, we show where the German manufacturing industry is on the path of its digital transformation (only available in German).

Partner Companies

