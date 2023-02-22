How to buy
Visit us at the HANNOVER MESSE:
Explore now what you can expect at HANNOVER MESSE.
GE Aerospace & Partner
Using Autodesk Fusion 360, a research team from GE and the Institutes of Technology in Hamburg and Dresden is improving the efficiency of large aircraft turbines.
PIX Moving Space
Using generative design in Fusion 360 and innovations in robotics and 3d printing, PIX Moving Space is rethinking autonomous driving and vehicle production.
One Click Metal
With "Driver and Drone", the German company One Click Metal proves that 3D printing of metal based on Fusion 360 is possible and affordable.
Lightning Motorcycles
The American motorbike builder Lightning Motorcycles shows how you can design your bikes lighter and therefore faster with generative design and additive manufacturing.
MJK Performance
The Canadian company manufactures individual Harley spare parts and thus helps enthusiasts to customize their motorbike according to their wishes.
INTEGRATED FACTORY MODELLING
Experience how all disciplines and suppliers can interact seamlessly and how they’ll get access to all relevant information along the lifecycle for reliable decisions.
Alexander Stern, Sr. Manager Manufacturing Platform Strategy, Autodesk
In a joint survey by Autodesk and Bitkom Research, we show where the German manufacturing industry is on the path of its digital transformation (only available in German).
Get to know our co-exhibitors: