Please join us for a discussion on Innovation in Manufacturing. We have gathered subject matter and industry experts, consultants, and researchers on CAM, Additive, Simulation, Digital Twin, Automation, Optimization, and Generative Design. The format will consist of a short talk on each of the below topics followed by a live Q&A session.

We are looking forward to having you!

Agenda:

Introductions - Matthew Lycke

DED Robotic Hybrid Manufacturing - Michael Grenier & Lewis Gilday

Learn how to program and simulate robotic tool paths for laying down large format additive material with a welding head. This process can be prone to distortion, Autodesk products allow you to simulate and compensate for distortion effects.

Fatigue Optimization with Generative Design - Divy Kishor Tiwary

This presentation showcases how new Generative Design methods enable you to design for life i.e. structural loads and number of times these occur over the life of the part by using the Paris crack law theory to design for damage tolerance.

Additive Digital Twin Workflow with Material Data - Divy Kishor Tiwary

Learn how to use the digital twin model to drive Generative Design. Material properties are not uniform across parts (specifically for additively manufactured outcomes). Industry currently assumes uniform material properties. It is an inherent limitation in all analysis approaches that has only recently been possible to overcome.

Electronics Design & Cooling Simulation – Jorge Garcia & James Neville

Learn how to leverage Fusion 360 to design functional electronics and visualize temperatures and air movement within electronics assemblies. Geometry is used as-is, without geometric simplification or modification and no simulation experience is required. Integration with Fusion Electronics Design allows for setup automation and seamless workflows.

Automated Advanced Manufacturing Workflow – Lewis Gilday

Connect your Design and Manufacturing Data throughout your workflow for decreased time to market, reduce cost of parts, and increased real time virtual collaboration.

Generative Design Cooling Channels for Molds - Matt Jaworski

Learn how companies today are using Autodesk generatively designed mold cooling channels to reduce injection molding cycle times thus increasing production output.

[CLASSIFIED] Project Monaco: Manufacturing of a Large-Scale AM Component – Nick Markovic

Making a Leaner, Cleaner, and Greener Aircraft

Q&A - All