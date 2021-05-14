wp-form-before: Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt.
Please join us for a discussion on Innovation in Manufacturing. We have gathered subject matter and industry experts, consultants, and researchers on CAM, Additive, Simulation, Digital Twin, Automation, Optimization, and Generative Design. The format will consist of a short talk on each of the below topics followed by a live Q&A session.
Agenda:
Introductions - Matthew Lycke
DED Robotic Hybrid Manufacturing - Michael Grenier & Lewis Gilday
Fatigue Optimization with Generative Design - Divy Kishor Tiwary
Additive Digital Twin Workflow with Material Data - Divy Kishor Tiwary
Electronics Design & Cooling Simulation – Jorge Garcia & James Neville
Automated Advanced Manufacturing Workflow – Lewis Gilday
Generative Design Cooling Channels for Molds - Matt Jaworski
[CLASSIFIED] Project Monaco: Manufacturing of a Large-Scale AM Component – Nick Markovic
Q&A - All
Michael Grenier
Subtractive Manufacturing Subject Matter Expert
Michael Grenier joined Autodesk through the Delcam acquisition a 6 years ago and has been focusing on advanced manufacturing products for 18 years helping to MAKE the impossible and reduce the cost of goods sold.
Lewis Gilday
Additive Manufacturing Subject Matter Expert
Lewis Gilday has over 10 years of experience advanced manufacturing. He has focused on helping industry experts with their additive, subtractive, and hybrid processes, maximizing their value from the Autodesk MAKE portfolio.
Divy Kishor Tiwary
Implementation Consultant
Divy Kishor Tiwary holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering, Engineering, and Design from the National University of Singapore. He is an Autodesk Certified Expert in Generative Design for Manufacturing.
Jorge Garcia
Fusion 360 Electronics Community Manager
Jorge Garcia is a Community Manager for Fusion 360 Electronics/EAGLE. I have been working with EAGLE for close to 10 years. I earned my Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering from Florida International University in 2008. He loves electronics and building projects focusing on power and control applications.
James Neville
Subject Matter Expert in Generative Design and Simulation
James Neville Principal Consultant at Autodesk. He specializes in Generative Design and Simulation technologies with over 16 years of industry experience. He holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State university.
Matt Jaworski
Senior Subject Matter Expert Plastics
Matt Jaworski is a Senior Subject Matter Expert for the injection molding CAE simulation field with 25 years of experience. He has dual BS degrees in Mechanical and Plastics Engineering Technology from Penn State, and MS, PhD degrees in Plastics Engineering from UMass Lowell.
Nick Markovic
Senior Technical Researcher
Nick Markovic is a Senior Technical Researcher at Autodesk Research. He is a specialist in CAE, design and multi-physics optimization on aerospace components. He is currently managing Project MOnACO R&D programme (3D metal printing the world’s biggest jet engine component) Nick’s current research focus is creating a digital twin on a product by commissioning it virtually before manufacture begins.