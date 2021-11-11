FUSION 360 FOR AUTOMOTIVE

Traditionally, deciding whether an alternative concept is in the target price corridor takes months of value analysis and value engineering. Given time constraints and the workload this involves for a single component, only a few variants can be selected for further development.
Using Fusion 360 as an analysis tool, you can discover where the potential lies for generative design to optimize production times, material costs, and more:
- Estimate product costs in real time
- Get instant price and lead-time quotations thanks to add-ins like A priori and Xometry
- Get rapid feedback on your individual targets