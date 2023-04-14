Design and make anything

Connect all the stages of your workflow, from prototyping to fabrication, and enable your team to execute ideas with confidence from start to finish. 

Fusion 360 software provides professional-grade product design tools for prototyping, fabrication, and manufacturing. (video: 1:46 min)

Prototype and fabricate quickly without sacrificing quality.

Fusion 360 is a flexible option for prototyping and fabrication at any scale. Prototype quickly and efficiently, then fabricate in-house within the same tool, send your ideas out to external fabricators, or pick and choose on a project-by-project basis. No matter what methods you choose, Fusion 360 has your back throughout the entire product development process.

With Fusion 360, you can:

  • Model 3D parts and assemblies
  • Enhance designs through automated modeling and generative design
  • Generate detailed manufacturing drawings
  • Collaborate through Assembly Concurrency
  • Incorporate electrical components with ECAD/MCAD
  • Simulate Finite Element Analysis (FEA) and Design for Manufacturability (DFM)
  • Create parts for sheet metal fabrication
  • Generate toolpaths for additive (3D printing) and subtractive (CAM) processes
  • Post-process for defects through in-canvas rendering