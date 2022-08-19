The future of work
Education for tomorrow’s modern workforce
The American Society of Mechanical Engineers and Autodesk led a multiphase research project that revealed a divide between education programs and manufacturing industry workforce needs. To prepare students for the modern industry, educators are changing the way they build their curricula and adapt their instruction to teach in-demand, Industry 4.0 skills. Backed by decades of innovation, Autodesk is your partner to lead the change.
