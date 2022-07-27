Students and Educators
Looking for support and resources for engineering and manufacturing?
The following collection will help point you in the right direction.
Access a step-by-step guide to getting verified and accessing Fusion 360 for free, as an educator or student.
Watch a series of short video tutorials that will help you transition to Fusion 360, from other software.
Kickstart your CAD knowledge by learning core Fusion 360 workflows in just 90 minutes.
A helpful collection of resource to help you teach Fusion 360 or directly point your students to.
Our online support team will help you with issues and questions related to accessing our free software for education.
Pursue the path that's right for you. Autodesk Learning Pathways offer self-paced, modular courses designed for a range of skill levels.
Autodesk Certifications bridge the gap between education and industry, mapping to your skill level and career goals.
Find documentation, downloads, videos, and more resources for Autodesk professional products.
Find support in the collective wisdom of Autodesk customers and experts.
Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services. Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.