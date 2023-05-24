How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
–Andrew Hewitt, Aston University Engineering Academy
—Oscar Oweson, Student, Loughborough University
Watch a panel of education professionals as they discuss how Fusion 360's platform is building a stronger foundation of learning and preparing students for their future careers.
Teach them the skills to design and manufacture their creations with confidence and creativity using the first and only integrated CAD, CAM and CAE platform.
“Fusion 360 allows the students to design and manufacture within the same platform.”
– Matt Erbach, Manufacturing Engineering Instructor
Teaching in-demand, modern engineering, machining, and advanced manufacturing skills.
“Education 4.0 is tied intrinsically with Industry 4.0. Every time we've had an industrial revolution, there has been corresponding education to meet the workforce.”
– Nate Baker, Instructor of Manufacturing Technologies
Working together on a single, easy-to-use unified software platform.
“We were seeing the benefits of Fusion 360 instantly; everyone was learning quickly and adapting easily and no problems switching from another CAD package to Fusion 360.”
– Iwan Roberts, Engineering Lecturer
The tool of choice for leading educational institutions and industry professionals.
Work across design, prototyping, 3D printing, CNC machining, and robotics on a single easy-to-use unified software platform. Fusion 360 facilitates a system-level understanding of the entire process from beginning to end, inspiring innovation, and helping students adapt to a changing world.
Digitally transform and expand the scope of your education programs. Unlock new ways to collaborate with students, give feedback, and foster real-world work environments. Work on the desktop, in a browser, or on mobile devices, all while teaching in-demand, engineering, machining, and advanced manufacturing skills in-line with industry needs.
The platform of choice for students, teachers, and industry professionals alike. Fusion 360 provides a comprehensive, robust, and scalable suite of tools that capture the imagination, enabling ideas to come to life, fostering a love for engineering, design, and manufacturing, while building skills for successful careers.