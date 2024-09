Working with industry partners, Ivy Tech Community College aims to provide students with a wide knowledge base, preparing them to be competitive candidates who can contribute to the workforce immediately. By utilizing an integrated CAD/CAM platform in their curriculum, faculty can easily teach the entire design-to-make process.

At Ivy Tech, faculty uses Autodesk Fusion 360 software to teach students all operations and programming necessary for the product development process. See how students quickly progress from concept to make.