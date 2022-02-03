Industry and academia team up to develop a stronger workforce

Pasadena City College relies on their industry advisory board to shed light on current industry practices, technology, and advancements that will support the manufacturing industry in the future. This feedback shapes their curriculum, providing a valuable and relevant program for students.

Based on productivity gains using Fusion 360, Lawrence Equipment advised the school to teach the software they were actively using in their shop. Students now spend less time learning software and more time on the machines, developing important machining skills. But they aren't just learning machine skills, they are also learning problem-solving and teamwork skills that are making them more talented and valuable future employees.