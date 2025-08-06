Construction management is complex. Teaching and integrating industry technology into the classroom shouldn’t be. With step-by-step guidance, educator resources, and classroom-ready tools, you’ll be enabled to teach real-world workflows and prepare students for high-demand careers in the built environment.



During this 60-minute session, you'll gain valuable insights into the powerful tools and features of Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC). Learn how to effectively incorporate this innovative construction management software into your construction-related courses. Our expert speakers will guide you through the following key topics:

Introduction to Autodesk Construction Cloud : Get an overview of ACC and its suite of tools, including Docs, Build, Takeoff, and BIM Collaborate. Learn how these tools can enhance the learning experience and provide hands-on opportunities for your students.

: Get an overview of ACC and its suite of tools, including Docs, Build, Takeoff, and BIM Collaborate. Learn how these tools can enhance the learning experience and provide hands-on opportunities for your students. University Professor User Tips : Hear fresh perspectives directly from a university professor who has successfully integrated ACC into their classroom. Find out how to leverage these practical applications and deliver industry-relevant outcomes by using ACC in a collegiate setting.

: Hear fresh perspectives directly from a university professor who has successfully integrated ACC into their classroom. Find out how to leverage these practical applications and deliver industry-relevant outcomes by using ACC in a collegiate setting. Getting Started with ACC : Follow a step-by-step guide on setting up your ACC account, requesting education licenses, and navigating the user interface. Learn how to add students to your account and manage collaborative projects effectively.

: Follow a step-by-step guide on setting up your ACC account, requesting education licenses, and navigating the user interface. Learn how to add students to your account and manage collaborative projects effectively. Creating and Managing Projects : Explore the process of creating new projects within ACC and understand the importance of proper setup and user provisioning for seamless project management.

: Explore the process of creating new projects within ACC and understand the importance of proper setup and user provisioning for seamless project management. Expert-Developed Learning Resources: Deepen your knowledge with tutorials and curated learning paths across key ACC tools. Discover instructor-ready materials that can amplify curriculum through Autodesk’s Educator Learning Resources

By the end of this webinar, you'll be equipped with the knowledge and tools to bring your construction education to the next level. Don't miss this opportunity to stay ahead of the curve and provide your students with a cutting-edge learning experience.

Register for the webinar