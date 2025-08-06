& Construction
Construction management is complex. Teaching and integrating industry technology into the classroom shouldn’t be. With step-by-step guidance, educator resources, and classroom-ready tools, you’ll be enabled to teach real-world workflows and prepare students for high-demand careers in the built environment.
During this 60-minute session, you'll gain valuable insights into the powerful tools and features of Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC). Learn how to effectively incorporate this innovative construction management software into your construction-related courses. Our expert speakers will guide you through the following key topics:
By the end of this webinar, you'll be equipped with the knowledge and tools to bring your construction education to the next level. Don't miss this opportunity to stay ahead of the curve and provide your students with a cutting-edge learning experience.
Associate Professor, Department of Construction Science | Texas A&M University
Dr. Dixit has delivered advanced Building Information Modeling (BIM) instruction for nearly a decade. His research interests include life-cycle energy and environmental modeling, facilities management, Virtual and Augmented Reality, embodied energy modeling, 3-D printing in construction, BIM, and spatial cognition in altered or extreme conditions.
Senior Customer Success Manager | Autodesk
Brack develops specific customer success plans, tracks KPIs, and provides expertise to higher education customers looking to use the Autodesk Construction Cloud in their curriculum. Brack is also an active participant in industry events, having presented at the BuiltWorlds Construction Technology Conference and moderated panels.