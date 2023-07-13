How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Challenge your students to build one of our projects and submit to our gallery for a chance to be featured on Autodesk Education social channels.
Embark on an interstellar journey: Students can create and personalize a Moon Lander for a flawless classroom landing.
Let imagination soar: Set a 3D printable micro drone project and ignite your students' passion for flight on their first day back.
Elevate your students' skills: Teach CAM for 2.5 Axis Milling, prepare for Autodesk Certification, and get them job ready.
Our on-demand courses let you learn, practice, test, and teach skills at your own pace.
Kickstart your CAD knowledge by learning core workflows.
Teach 2D and 3D workflows to conquer new design challenges with Fusion 360.
Show your students the synergy between design and manufacturing.
I’ve always been interested in taking things apart, seeing the mechanical and ergonomic aspects of products, and it’s what drove me to earn my Industrial Design degree. When I got into the workforce, I wanted to know more about the software used to create designs.
My training is tailored to the user, whether it’s a first-timer, or someone who wants to talk about advanced topics. When I expose educators and students to Fusion 360’s tools and what Generative Design can do, I feel like it triggers something in their brain that unleashes creativity.
—David Taylor, Innovation and Development Strategist, Synergis Technologies
Get your classroom up and running fast. Make the most of Fusion 360 with these handy tips and shortcuts to help your students’ creativity soar to new heights.