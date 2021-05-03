Consulting Engineers

Better design coordination on your education project

Deliver optimized designs and documentation faster

On a complex project like an education building, your success depends on clear and early communication with the designers and other teams.

A lack of clear direction and expectations can lead to client dissatisfaction and rework. Autodesk’s software tools solve these challenges by helping consulting engineers receive design details sooner in the process, improve collaboration with stakeholders, automate documentation, and produce more constructible designs.

Autodesk powers academic building projects around the world

Extension building for Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa University

Autodesk helps a cross-functional project team speed design and coordination time by 25% and design-change documentation by 30%

Energy-efficient primary schools in the US

Autodesk aids in the design of elementary schools that optimize energy usage, natural lighting, and even the best positioning of playgrounds

Guide your project to success

  • COORDINATION

    Share one common data and analysis platform with all teams (design, construction, client) to deliver more accurate calculations and engineering plans the first time.

  • COLLABORATION

    Gain real-time access to insights on all aspects of the project, so your team isn’t delayed waiting for completed designs from the architects.

  • AUTOMATION

    Shift the burden of routine and non-creative tasks to your software so you can focus on delivering engineering plans that exceed the client’s expectations.

From design through construction

Autodesk’s software tools create a single source of truth and collaboration for all teams on your building project.

  • IMPROVE COLLABORATION

    Improve communication with the architect and other teams—to reduce confusion that can lead to rework.

  • REDUCE SYSTEM DESIGN TIME

    Create a common data environment that allows you to resolve challenges sooner and speed system design time.

  • MINIMIZE ERRORS AND REWORK

    Stay connected to all project teams at every stage of the process, to minimize errors and the need for rework.

Autodesk tools to help you manage your project

