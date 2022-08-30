How leaders are embracing automation to drive innovation
Early adopters of tech-driven innovation are developing new ways to work with automation for business that cut costs and boost sustainability.
Artificial intelligence, digital twins, and generative design are becoming must-haves, whether designing a robotic arm or an engine. See how D&M industry leaders are using advanced technologies to meet the pressures of today—and tomorrow.
Image courtesy of Systecon
VisiConsult, a leading manufacturer of industrial X-ray systems, is on a digital transformation journey using digital twins and AI to drive innovation.
Image courtesy of VisiConsult
How Hyundai uses generative design to create Elevate, a walking car that takes a giant step toward the future of mobility.
Image courtesy of Hyundai New Horizons Studio
In a sport where speed is everything, AI and generative design with innovations for safety and weight reduction create a competitive advantage for Stewart-Haas Racing.