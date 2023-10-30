Drainage Design tools for General Contractors

Quickly identify and address site problems, improve the compliance reporting process, and integrate your CAD and BIM tools with Autodesk InfoDrainage.

InfoDrainage on desktop

Understand the benefits of a unified drainage design software

Learn how InfoDrainage empowers sustainable drainage design with integrated stormwater and sanitary sewer modeling, in a tool connected to Autodesk AutoCAD Civil 3D and other CAD and GIS Platforms.

How general contractors leverage InfoDrainage

Flooded road

“We were able to put the surface model into InfoDrainage, set the parameters of the deluge, and it told us exactly what we needed.”

— Director of Field Engineering, Rogers O'Brien

InfoDrainage on desktop

5 common drainage design challenges and how to solve them

Explore how InfoDrainage enables users to tackle the 5 most common drainage design obstacles, including the steps you need to overcome them yourself.

How does InfoDrainage improve the design, build, and maintain process?
System Schematic view in InfoWater Pro

Civil 3D Integration

Shorten design time with built-in integration of Civil 3D and data exchange and other CAD and GIS platforms.

Transient analysis view in InfoWater Pro

Powerful Simulations

Run built-in hydraulic analysis and identify overland flow patterns quickly and easily with deluge analysis features

ArcGIS view in InfoWater Pro

Integrated modeling

Accurately model storm and sanitary sewer in one comprehensive drainage design tool.

Cloud Fire Flow view in InfoWater Pro

Audit Reporting

Use auditing tools to simplify compliance. Generate custom reports and templates for local regulations and requirements in a number of languages and units.

Ready to make the switch to InfoDrainage

