Projects are becoming more complex and challenging, and AEC firms are working with geographically dispersed teams. There are also more contract rules and digital security protocols than ever before. To manage growing complexity AEC firms are looking for a CDE to manage and document projects.

What negative consequences do you face if your team accidentally works from outdated documents?

How much extra cost can you expect if you need to do rework?

Discover what's new with Autodesk's Digital Project Delivery and have engaging conversations with industry peers and professionals



Agenda: