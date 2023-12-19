How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Projects are becoming more complex and challenging, and AEC firms are working with geographically dispersed teams. There are also more contract rules and digital security protocols than ever before. To manage growing complexity AEC firms are looking for a CDE to manage and document projects.
What negative consequences do you face if your team accidentally works from outdated documents?
How much extra cost can you expect if you need to do rework?
Discover what's new with Autodesk's Digital Project Delivery and have engaging conversations with industry peers and professionals
Agenda:
Technical Solution Executive
Brian is a renowned professional with over fifteen years of experience in building design and consulting. He specializes in structural modeling and design and has collaborated with several architects on commercial and residential projects. Additionally, he has served as a Project Engineer/Manager and Principal on various structures. Brian holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.