Invitation Only
Discover the premium experience with Autodesk
Join us for a special dinner and networking in Dallas
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
We will host a private reception for the first time in Texas to thank you for your collaboration with Autodesk during the past year and to celebrate the beginning of the new year.
Brian Johnson, our special guest, will share the Autodesk trends that will impact your work in 2023.
Register to reserve your space. We have limited spaces!
Brian Johnson
Technical Solutions Executive
Brian is a Technical Solutions Executive for Autodesk. He is an expert in structural modeling and design using Revit. Brian is a licensed structural engineer with over fifteen years of building design and consulting experience.
During that time, he worked as a Project Engineer/Manager and Principal on a variety of structures. He earned a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
1717 Leonard Street, Dallas, Tx 75201
Room: Sculpture HALL
wp-form-before: Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt.
Thank you for your interest.