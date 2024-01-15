Bring your construction projects to close on time, on spec, with less cost.

How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
According to AIA*, Construction administration is the most time-consuming and record-intensive of all professional design services and delivering can be a burden. Mistakes can delay project delivery and carry increased legal ramifications.
If you’re looking to need to reduce costly errors and improve time to project delivery, a single, connected data environment can help you achieve your goals.
Eliminates Data Silos to drives efficiencies and deeper collaboration with its partners and customers.
Reduces risk and removes productivity impacts by bringing Owners and Contractors in the same platform.
Construction companies are creating new data points every second, whether it’s an issue reported, or a new change order approved. Firms need to be able to analyze it and use that to make better decisions to move ahead of competition.
New market research from Deloitte Access Economics surveyed about 1,275 global respondents on behalf of Autodesk to get a global view of data usage in construction and discover what defines data leadership. In this webinar, you’ll learn:
Take this quick 10-question assessment to learn how you compare to the most advanced firms and see how much you could benefit from better digital optimization.