See the full picture on your projects.

Stay competitive in a rapidly changing industry. Connect your teams, tools, and projects in the cloud to see how you can improve collaboration and reduce project risk.

Get in touch

Leverage a common data environment

Stay competitive in a rapidly changing industry. Connect your teams, tools, and projects in the cloud. See how our customers are leveraging a common data environment to improve  collaboration and reduce project risk.

  • Barton Malow Advances Its Data Strategy with Autodesk Build

    Barton Malow Advances Its Data Strategy with Autodesk Build

    How a unified solution helps Barton Malow's project teams eliminate data silos and communicate faster with the latest information.

    Read Story

  • PENTA Building Group Places Its Bet on Construction Technology for Operational Certainty in Las Vegas

    PENTA Building Group Places Its Bet on Construction Technology for Operational Certainty in Las Vegas

    How the use of a unified platform enables project teams to deliver high-quality projects on time.

    Read Story

  • John Moriarty & Associates of Virginia Sees 85% Repeat Business with Focus on Managing Subcontractor Risk

    John Moriarty & Associates of Virginia Sees 85% Repeat Business with Focus on Managing Subcontractor Risk

    Implementing streamlined processes in preconstruction to better define and analyze risks upfront can bridge the divide between the proposed budget and actual spending. 

    Read Story

A general contractor's guide

A general contractor's guide

Construction projects are becoming more complex. Read the eBook to see how moving workflows to a cloud-based environment improves overall project outcomes. 

Download the guide

Your digital construction roadmap

Your digital construction roadmap

With design and plan phases of construction projects often happening at the same time, working from a single common data environment is essential.

From better control over project schedules and costs to less rework in the field, see why 72% of your peers around the world say that digital transformation is a key priority for construction companies.

Download executive summary

Ready to get started?

Autodesk AEC Collection and Autodesk cloud-based design solutions can help you progress your digital construction journey. Fill out this form to speak to a member of the sales team.

Thank you for your interest. An Autodesk representative will be in touch shortly. 